Image: Bigstock

Roblox (RBLX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) reported $955.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.4%. EPS of -$0.32 for the same period compares to -$0.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $896.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.37, the EPS surprise was +13.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Roblox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Bookings

    : $955.18 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $898.92 million.

  • Daily Active Users (DAUs)

    : 79.5 million versus 76.39 million estimated by six analysts on average.

  • Total Hours Engaged

    : 17.4 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of 16.64 billion.

  • Daily Active Users (DAUs) - ROW

    : 21.6 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 21.16 million.

  • Daily Active Users (DAUs) - APAC

    : 20.2 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 19.11 million.

  • Daily Active Users (DAUs) - US & Canada

    : 17.1 million compared to the 16.14 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Daily Active Users (DAUs) - Europe

    : 20.6 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20.54 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Roblox here>>>

Shares of Roblox have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

