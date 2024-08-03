LyondellBasell (LYB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

LyondellBasell (
LYB Quick Quote LYB - Free Report) reported $10.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. EPS of $2.24 for the same period compares to $2.44 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.23, the EPS surprise was +0.45%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how LyondellBasell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Advanced Polymer Solutions: $948 million compared to the $990.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year. Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Americas: $2.93 billion compared to the $2.88 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year. Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International: $2.84 billion compared to the $2.68 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year. Revenues- Other/Eliminations: -$1.46 billion compared to the -$1.34 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year. Revenues- Refining: $2.35 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year. Revenues- Technology: $159 million versus $155.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change. Revenues- Intermediates & Derivatives: $2.80 billion versus $2.81 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change. EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Americas: $670 million compared to the $650.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International: $70 million versus $57.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. EBITDA- Intermediates & Derivatives: $794 million compared to the $495.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. EBITDA- Advanced Polymer Solutions: $40 million versus $37.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. EBITDA- Technology: $84 million compared to the $80.31 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of LyondellBasell have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Revenues- Advanced Polymer Solutions: $948 million compared to the $990.11 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.
Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Americas: $2.93 billion compared to the $2.88 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.
Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International: $2.84 billion compared to the $2.68 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.
Revenues- Other/Eliminations: -$1.46 billion compared to the -$1.34 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.
Revenues- Refining: $2.35 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
Revenues- Technology: $159 million versus $155.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.
Revenues- Intermediates & Derivatives: $2.80 billion versus $2.81 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.
EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Americas: $670 million compared to the $650.05 million average estimate based on three analysts.
EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International: $70 million versus $57.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.
EBITDA- Intermediates & Derivatives: $794 million compared to the $495.10 million average estimate based on three analysts.
EBITDA- Advanced Polymer Solutions: $40 million versus $37.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.
EBITDA- Technology: $84 million compared to the $80.31 million average estimate based on three analysts.
