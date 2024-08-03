Back to top

Compared to Estimates, FMC (FMC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

FMC (FMC - Free Report) reported $1.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. EPS of $0.63 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $995.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50, the EPS surprise was +26.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how FMC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Latin America

    : $307.20 million compared to the $272.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.

  • Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

    : $201.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $214.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%.

  • Geographic Revenue- Asia

    : $191.20 million versus $228.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28% change.

  • Geographic Revenue- North America

    : $338.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $282.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.3%.
Shares of FMC have returned +15.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

