Insights Into Main Street Capital (MAIN) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 4.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $130.59 million, increasing 2.4% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Main Street Capital metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Control investments' will reach $51.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments' should arrive at $63.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Investment Income- Interest, fee and dividend income- Affiliate investments' will reach $17.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Main Street Capital here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Main Street Capital have returned -5.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Currently, MAIN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.