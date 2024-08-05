We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.30 per share, reflecting an increase of 360% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.35 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Jones Lang LaSalle metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Markets Advisory- Adjusted EBITDA' will reach $111.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $99.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Capital Markets- Adjusted EBITDA' will reach $41.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $36 million in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Work Dynamics- Adjusted EBITDA' should arrive at $64.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $56.20 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, shares of Jones Lang LaSalle have returned +18.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Currently, JLL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.