Image: Bigstock
ViaSat (VSAT) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Analysts on Wall Street project that ViaSat (VSAT - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $0.42 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 49.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.08 billion, increasing 38.7% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific ViaSat metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product revenues' stands at $282.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.6%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Service revenues' will reach $793.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +45.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Aircrafts in-service' to reach 3,738. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,230.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Satellite Services' will likely reach $272.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $153.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Government Systems' will reach $106.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $58.30 million.
ViaSat shares have witnessed a change of +29.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), VSAT is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>