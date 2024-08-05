We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With JFrog (FROG) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
The upcoming report from JFrog Ltd. (FROG - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, indicating an increase of 27.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $103.53 million, representing an increase of 23% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain JFrog metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Subscription- self-managed and SaaS' will reach $98.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- License- self-managed' at $4.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Customers >$100k in ARR' of 936. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 813 in the same quarter last year.
Shares of JFrog have demonstrated returns of -4.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FROG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>