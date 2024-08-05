We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ahead of Endeavor (EDR) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Endeavor Group (EDR - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 410.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.87 billion, exhibiting an increase of 30.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Endeavor metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue -Owned Sports Properties' will likely reach $757.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +122.7%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue -Events, Experiences & Rights' of $588.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue -Sports Data & Technology' to reach $114.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.5% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue -Representation' at $409.90 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past month, shares of Endeavor have returned -0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. Currently, EDR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.