We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q2 Potential of Americold Realty Trust (COLD): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 17.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $669.86 million, exhibiting an increase of 3.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Americold Realty Trust metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Rent, storage and warehouse services' at $601.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Third-party managed services' will likely reach $10.01 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Global Warehouse- Warehouse services' will reach $323.87 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Global Warehouse- Rent and storage' should come in at $277.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.7% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Transportation services' will reach $55.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.2%.
Analysts forecast 'Depreciation and amortization' to reach $90.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $84.89 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Americold Realty Trust here>>>
Americold Realty Trust shares have witnessed a change of +15.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COLD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>