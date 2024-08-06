We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $3.22, indicating a -0.62% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.43%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 8.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.92%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 15, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $680.3 million, up 19.98% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.03 per share and a revenue of $2.74 billion, indicating changes of +72.73% and +16.25%, respectively, from the former year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Grab Holdings Limited. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 166.67% lower within the past month. Right now, Grab Holdings Limited possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.