Summit Materials (SUM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Summit Materials (
SUM Quick Quote SUM - Free Report) reported $1.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 58.1%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion, representing a surprise of -4.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Summit Materials performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total Volume - Aggregates: 14,758 Ton compared to the 15,542.02 Ton average estimate based on two analysts. Pricing - Cement: $153.43 versus $156.93 estimated by two analysts on average. Pricing - Aggregates: $15.26 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.92. Total Volume - Cement: 2,376 Ton compared to the 1,501.5 Ton average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenue by Line of Business- Materials- Aggregates: $187.10 million versus $184.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change. Net Revenue by Line of Business- Materials- Cement: $311.19 million versus $326.19 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +200.4% change. Net Revenue by Line of Business- Service: $81.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $87.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%. Net Revenue by Line of Business- Products: $495.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $544.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +60%. Net Revenues by product- Other Products: $24.55 million versus $24.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.8% change. Net Revenue- Delivery and subcontract revenue: $42.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $80.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.3%. Net Revenues by product- Ready-mixed concrete: $393.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $403.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +97.1%. Net Revenues by product- Asphalt: $77.62 million compared to the $95.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.5% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Summit Materials here>>>
Shares of Summit Materials have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Summit Materials (SUM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Summit Materials (SUM - Free Report) reported $1.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 58.1%. EPS of $0.66 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion, representing a surprise of -4.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Summit Materials performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Summit Materials here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Volume - Aggregates: 14,758 Ton compared to the 15,542.02 Ton average estimate based on two analysts.
Pricing - Cement: $153.43 versus $156.93 estimated by two analysts on average.
Pricing - Aggregates: $15.26 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.92.
Total Volume - Cement: 2,376 Ton compared to the 1,501.5 Ton average estimate based on two analysts.
Net Revenue by Line of Business- Materials- Aggregates: $187.10 million versus $184.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
Net Revenue by Line of Business- Materials- Cement: $311.19 million versus $326.19 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +200.4% change.
Net Revenue by Line of Business- Service: $81.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $87.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.
Net Revenue by Line of Business- Products: $495.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $544.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +60%.
Net Revenues by product- Other Products: $24.55 million versus $24.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34.8% change.
Net Revenue- Delivery and subcontract revenue: $42.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $80.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.3%.
Net Revenues by product- Ready-mixed concrete: $393.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $403.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +97.1%.
Net Revenues by product- Asphalt: $77.62 million compared to the $95.20 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.5% year over year.
Shares of Summit Materials have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.