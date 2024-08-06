Back to top

Huntsman (HUN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Huntsman (HUN - Free Report) reported $1.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62 billion, representing a surprise of -2.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Huntsman performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total - Polyurethanes

    : -1% versus 1.9% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Total - Performance Products

    : -3% versus -4.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Total - Advanced Materials

    : -2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.6%.

  • Sales Volume - Polyurethanes

    : 9% versus 8.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Local Currency - Price - Performance Products

    : -11% compared to the -6.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Sales Volume - Advanced Materials

    : 9% versus 2% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Local Currency - Price - Polyurethanes

    : -9% versus -5.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Local Currency - Price - Advanced Materials

    : -10% versus 5.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Polyurethanes

    : $1 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

  • Revenues- Performance Products

    : $299 million compared to the $297.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.

  • Revenues- Advanced Materials

    : $279 million compared to the $298.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.

  • Revenues- Intersegment Eliminations

    : -$5 million compared to the -$25.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.6% year over year.
Shares of Huntsman have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

