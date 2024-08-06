Back to top

Compared to Estimates, National Storage (NSA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, National Storage (NSA - Free Report) reported revenue of $190.45 million, down 11.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $195.57 million, representing a surprise of -2.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how National Storage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental revenue

    : $167.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $179.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.7%.

  • Revenue- Management fees and other revenue

    : $9.52 million compared to the $8.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.

  • Revenue- Other property-related revenue

    : $6.25 million versus $7.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.9% change.

  • Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted

    : $0.16 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.20.
Shares of National Storage have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

