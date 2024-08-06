Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Gladstone Investment (GAIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $22.18 million, up 9.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.27 million, representing a surprise of -8.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Gladstone Investment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Interest income- Affiliate investments

    : $6.04 million versus $6.52 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Interest income- Cash and cash equivalents

    : $0.04 million compared to the $0.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Interest income- Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments

    : $14.54 million versus $15.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Total interest income

    : $20.63 million compared to the $22.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Gladstone Investment here>>>

Shares of Gladstone Investment have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise