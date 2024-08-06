Bet on These 4 Solid Net Profit Margin Stocks for Better Returns

Net profit, also referred to as the bottom line, is one of the key tools determining the financial health of an enterprise. The metric demonstrates a company’s ability to convert per-dollar sales into profits.
A low profit margin indicates higher risks, implying that a revenue drop might dampen profits, thus pushing a company into the red.
Belden Inc. ( BDC Quick Quote BDC - Free Report) , EZCORP, Inc. ( EZPW Quick Quote EZPW - Free Report) , The Gorman-Rupp Company ( GRC Quick Quote GRC - Free Report) and Cantaloupe, Inc. ( CTLP Quick Quote CTLP - Free Report) , however, boast solid net profit margins. Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100
In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.
Also, higher net profit is essential for rewarding stakeholders. Further, strength in the metric not only attracts investors but also draws well-skilled employees who eventually enhance business value.
Moreover, a higher net profit margin compared with peers provides a company with a competitive edge.
Pros and Cons
Net profit margin helps investors gain clarity on a company’s business model in terms of pricing policy, cost structure and manufacturing efficiency. Hence, a strong net profit margin is preferred by all classes of investors.
However, net profit margin, as an investment criterion, has its share of pitfalls. The metric varies widely from industry to industry. While net income is a key metric for investment measurement in traditional industries, it is not that important for technology companies.
In addition, the difference in accounting treatment of various items — especially non-cash expenses like depreciation and stock-based compensation — makes comparison a daunting task.
Furthermore, for companies preferring to grow with debt instead of equity funding, higher interest expenses usually weigh on net profit. In such cases, the measure is rendered ineffective while analyzing a company’s performance.
The Winning Strategy
A healthy net profit margin and solid EPS growth are the two most sought-after elements in a business model.
Apart from these, we have added a few criteria to ensure maximum returns from this strategy.
Screening Parameters Net Margin 12 months – Most Recent (%) greater than equal to 0: A high net profit margin indicates solid profitability. Percentage Change in EPS F(0)/(F-1) greater than equal to 0: It indicates earnings growth. Average Broker Rating (1-5) equal to 1: A rating of #1 indicates brokers’ extreme bullishness on the stock. Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally perform better than their peers in all types of market environments. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential. VGM Score of A or B:
Here we discuss our four picks from the 18 stocks that qualified the screen:
Belden is engaged in designing, manufacturing and retailing of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. Currently, the stock has a VGM Score of B and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Belden’s 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 19 cents to $6.04 per share in the past seven days. BDC surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.4%.
EZCORP is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops that function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. The stock sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and has a VGM Score of B.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EZCORP’s fiscal 2024 earnings has remained unchanged at $1.11 per share in the past 60 days. EZPW surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.7%.
Gorman-Rupp designs, manufactures and sells pumps and related equipment (pump and motor controls) for use in water, wastewater, construction, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agricultural, fire protection, military and other liquid-handling applications. The stock carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present and has a VGM Score of A.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gorman-Rupp’s 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 19 cents to $1.85 per share in the past 30 days. GRC surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 11.9%.
Cantaloupe is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and has a VGM Score of A.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cantaloupe’s fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to 27 cents per share in the past 30 days. CTLP surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 46.7%.
Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks' portfolios and strategies are available at: . https://www.zacks.com/performance_disclosure/
Image: Bigstock
