Brink's (BCO) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts forecast that Brink's (BCO - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 20.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.25 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Brink's metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Latin America' should arrive at $344.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- North America' will reach $407.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Europe' should come in at $295.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Rest of World' will reach $206.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Over the past month, Brink's shares have recorded returns of -2.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BCO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>