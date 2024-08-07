Back to top

UWM (UWMC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC - Free Report) reported $507.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.7%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $540.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the EPS surprise was -33.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UWM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Loan production income

    : $357.11 million versus $334.86 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Interest income

    : $121.39 million versus $109.01 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Loan servicing income

    : $143.91 million compared to the $184.30 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Revenue- Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights

    : -$115.32 million versus -$81.11 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of UWM have returned +32% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

