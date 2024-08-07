Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Hamilton Lane (
HLNE Quick Quote HLNE - Free Report) reported $196.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 57.3%. EPS of $1.51 for the same period compares to $0.94 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $149.84 million, representing a surprise of +31.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +38.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Hamilton Lane performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Fee Earning AUM - Customized Separate Accounts (CSA): $38.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.73 billion. Fee Earning AUM - Total: $67.71 billion versus $68.45 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Fee Earning AUM - Specialized Funds (SF): $29.49 billion compared to the $29.73 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total AUM & AUA: $940.14 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $947.99 billion. Assets Under Management (AUM): $129.72 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $130.17 billion. Assets Under Advisement (AUA): $810.41 billion compared to the $817.82 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Incentive fees: $56.77 million compared to the $21.54 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Customized separate accounts: $33.45 million compared to the $33.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year. Revenues- Management and advisory fees: $139.96 million versus $128.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.8% change. Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Specialized funds: $89.79 million compared to the $79.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +55.6% year over year. Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Fund reimbursement revenue: $3.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%. Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Distribution management: $0.50 million versus $1.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -58.9% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Hamilton Lane here>>>
Shares of Hamilton Lane have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Hamilton Lane (HLNE - Free Report) reported $196.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 57.3%. EPS of $1.51 for the same period compares to $0.94 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $149.84 million, representing a surprise of +31.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +38.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Hamilton Lane performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Hamilton Lane here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fee Earning AUM - Customized Separate Accounts (CSA): $38.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.73 billion.
Fee Earning AUM - Total: $67.71 billion versus $68.45 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
Fee Earning AUM - Specialized Funds (SF): $29.49 billion compared to the $29.73 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
Total AUM & AUA: $940.14 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $947.99 billion.
Assets Under Management (AUM): $129.72 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $130.17 billion.
Assets Under Advisement (AUA): $810.41 billion compared to the $817.82 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
Revenues- Incentive fees: $56.77 million compared to the $21.54 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Customized separate accounts: $33.45 million compared to the $33.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
Revenues- Management and advisory fees: $139.96 million versus $128.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.8% change.
Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Specialized funds: $89.79 million compared to the $79.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +55.6% year over year.
Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Fund reimbursement revenue: $3.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.9%.
Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Distribution management: $0.50 million versus $1.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -58.9% change.
Shares of Hamilton Lane have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.