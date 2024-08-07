Back to top

Compared to Estimates, ANI (ANIP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) reported $138.04 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.4%. EPS of $1.02 for the same period compares to $1.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $127.62 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the EPS surprise was +9.68%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ANI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Generic pharmaceutical products

    : $73.96 million compared to the $69.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.8% year over year.

  • Net Revenues- Generics, established brands, and other segment total net revenues

    : $88.85 million compared to the $85.27 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Net Revenues- Rare disease pharmaceutical products

    : $49.19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $41.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +102.4%.

  • Net Revenues- Established brand pharmaceutical products, royalties, and other pharmaceutical services

    : $14.88 million versus $15.82 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -48.6% change.
Shares of ANI have returned -5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

