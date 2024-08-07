Theravance (TBPH) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ( TBPH Quick Quote TBPH - Free Report) reported a second-quarter 2024 adjusted net loss of 13 cents per share, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported a loss of 13 cents per share.
The reported loss excludes share-based compensation expense, non-cash impairment of long-lived assets, income tax expense and non-cash interest expense. Including these items, the company reported a loss of 34 cents per share in the second quarter.
Total revenues came in at $14.3 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16 million. Revenues, however, rose 4.4% year over year owing to increased collaboration revenues from partner
Viatris ( VTRS ) .
The top line fully comprised Viatris’ collaboration revenues in relation to Yupelri (revefenacin) sales.
Theravance and Viatris have collaborated for the development and commercialization of Yupelri.
Viatris and Theravance share U.S. profits and losses received in connection with the commercialization of Yupelri. While Viatris gets 65% of the profits, Theravance receives 35%. Viatris collaboration revenues include Theravance’s 35% share of net sales of Yupelri, as well as its proportionate amount of the total shared costs incurred by the two companies.
VTRS recognizes product sales from Yupelri and also owns a stake in Theravance.
Shares of Theravance have declined 14.7% year to date compared with the industry's decline of 3.3%.
Research and development expenses (excluding share-based compensation) totaled $8.8 million, up almost 17.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Selling, general and administrative expenses (excluding share-based compensation) declined around 13.4% year over year to $12.9 million.
As of Jun 30, 2024, Theravance had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $96.1 million compared with $100 million as of Mar 31, 2024.
2024 Guidance
Theravance continues to expect adjusted R&D expenses (excluding share-based compensation) in the $30-$36 million range. Adjusted SG&A expenses (excluding share-based compensation) are projected between $45 million and $55 million.
TBPH continues to expect share-based compensation expenses of $18-$22 million in 2024.
For the remainder of 2024, TBPH now expects levels of both adjusted losses and cash burn to be the same as the first half of 2024. Earlier, the company expected to achieve breakeven in the second half of 2024 while expecting limited cash burn for the year.
Pipeline Updates
Theravance is developing an investigational candidate, ampreloxetine (TD-9855), a norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor for the treatment of neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) in patients with multiple system atrophy (MSA). The FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation to ampreloxetine for the given indication.
The company initiated the phase III CYPRESS study evaluating ampreloxetine for nOH MSA in the first quarter of 2024. The CYPRESS study is expected to complete patient enrollment by mid-2025, which was earlier expected to be completed by the second half of 2024. Top-line data from the same is expected almost six months after enrollment is completed. TBPH plans to submit regulatory filings for ampreloxetine if the study data is found to be positive.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Theravance currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the healthcare sector are
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. ( HALO ) and Repare Therapeutics Inc. ( RPTX ) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Halozyme’s 2024 earnings per share have improved from $3.69 to $3.90. Earnings per share estimates for 2025 have improved from $4.50 to $4.81. Year to date, shares of HALO have soared 40.9%.
HALO’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 9.40%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from $2.42 to $2.35. Loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from $3.29 to $3.21. Year to date, shares of RPTX have plunged 57.2%.
RPTX’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 123.58%.
