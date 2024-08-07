Organon (OGN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Organon (
OGN Quick Quote OGN - Free Report) reported $1.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $1.12 for the same period compares to $1.31 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06, the EPS surprise was +5.66%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Organon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT: $171 million compared to the $155.74 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year. Geographic Revenue- U.S. $388 million compared to the $409.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year. Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- NuvaRing: $10 million versus $16.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.2% change. Revenue- Women's Health- U.S.- Follistim AQ: $22 million versus $27.70 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.4% change. Revenue- Women's Health- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT: $242 million compared to the $218.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year. Revenue- Biosimilars Total: $164 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $176.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.5%. Revenue- Women's Health- NuvaRing: $29 million versus $37.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.5% change. Revenue- Women's Health- Follistim AQ: $62 million versus $64.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.4% change. Revenue- Women?s Health Total: $449 million compared to the $441.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.5% year over year. Revenue- Established Brands- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Other: $78 million versus $78.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change. Revenue- Established Brands- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Diprospan: $37 million versus $23.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +208.3% change. Revenue- Established Brands- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Fosamax: $35 million compared to the $43.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.5% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Organon here>>>
Shares of Organon have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Organon (OGN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
