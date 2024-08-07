Spectrum Brands' (SPB) Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Things to Note

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. ( SPB Quick Quote SPB - Free Report) is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 8, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.35 per share, up about 80% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has remained unchanged in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $753.2 million, indicating a decline of 2.4% from the year-ago quarter. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 230.6%. It recorded an average earnings surprise of 108.3% in the trailing four quarters. Factors to Note
Spectrum Brands’ quarterly results are expected to gain from the Global Productivity Improvement Plan, innovations and strategic transformation efforts. The Global Productivity Improvement Plan aims at improving the company's operating efficiency and effectiveness while focusing on consumer insights and growth-enabling functions, including technology, marketing, and research and development.
Benefits from increased pricing, cost improvements, better promotional activity and a favorable mix are likely to have bolstered margins. The company has been witnessing robust growth in the e-commerce and brick-and-mortar channels. SPB has been streamlining its organizational structure. Such strengths are likely to have aided the bottom-line performance. However, Spectrum Brands has been witnessing soft consumer demand for a while now. Sluggish consumer demand in the small kitchen appliance category, softness in North American aquatics and the impacts of the SKU rationalization decisions are likely to have been headwinds. The company has been facing a tough geopolitical and macroeconomic landscape. These limitations are likely to have hurt the top line in the fiscal third quarter. We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPB’s Home & Personal Care segment’s sales is pegged at $271.1 million, down 1.8% year over year. What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Spectrum Brands this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that's not the case here.
Spectrum Brands has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
Stocks With the Favorable Combination
Here are three companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:
Ralph Lauren ( RL Quick Quote RL - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.48% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $2.45 indicates a rise of 4.7% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.49 billion, which implies a drop of 0.6% from the year-ago quarter. RL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10%, on average. Disney ( DIS Quick Quote DIS - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.25% and a Zacks Rank of 3.
The company is likely to register top-line growth when it reports fiscal second-quarter results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $22.86 billion, which indicates an increase of 2.4% from the prior-year quarter.
lululemon athletica ( LULU Quick Quote LULU - Free Report) currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and a Zacks Rank of 3. LULU is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports fiscal second-quarter results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.43 billion, which indicates 10.2% growth from the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.96 per share, which implies 10.5% increase from the year-ago quarter's actual. LULU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.4%, on average.
