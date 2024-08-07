Amgen (AMGN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Amgen (
AMGN Quick Quote AMGN - Free Report) reported $8.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.1%. EPS of $4.97 for the same period compares to $5.00 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.93, the EPS surprise was +0.81%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Amgen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Product Sales- EPOGEN- US: $32 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $45.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -47.5%. Product Sales- TEPEZZA- US: $478 million compared to the $476.11 million average estimate based on six analysts. Product Sales- Enbrel- US: $902 million compared to the $931 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.5% year over year. Product Sales- Enbrel- ROW: $7 million versus $10.53 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.2% change. Revenue- Other revenues: $347 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $330.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%. Product Sales- Neulasta- Total: $105 million versus $135.46 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -55.5% change. Revenue- Product sales: $8.04 billion versus $7.97 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.3% change. Product Sales- EPOGEN- Total: $32 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $45.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -47.5%. Product Sales- BLINCYTO- Total: $264 million compared to the $254.05 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.2% year over year. Product Sales- Enbrel- Total: $909 million compared to the $951.72 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.9% year over year. Product Sales- Vectibix- Total: $270 million compared to the $254.10 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year. Product Sales- Repatha- Total: $532 million compared to the $531.24 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.5% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Amgen here>>>
Shares of Amgen have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Shares of Amgen have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.