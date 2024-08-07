Back to top

Amgen (AMGN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Amgen (AMGN - Free Report) reported $8.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.1%. EPS of $4.97 for the same period compares to $5.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.93, the EPS surprise was +0.81%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amgen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product Sales- EPOGEN- US

    : $32 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $45.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -47.5%.

  • Product Sales- TEPEZZA- US

    : $478 million compared to the $476.11 million average estimate based on six analysts.

  • Product Sales- Enbrel- US

    : $902 million compared to the $931 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.5% year over year.

  • Product Sales- Enbrel- ROW

    : $7 million versus $10.53 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.2% change.

  • Revenue- Other revenues

    : $347 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $330.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.

  • Product Sales- Neulasta- Total

    : $105 million versus $135.46 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -55.5% change.

  • Revenue- Product sales

    : $8.04 billion versus $7.97 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.3% change.

  • Product Sales- EPOGEN- Total

    : $32 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $45.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -47.5%.

  • Product Sales- BLINCYTO- Total

    : $264 million compared to the $254.05 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.2% year over year.

  • Product Sales- Enbrel- Total

    : $909 million compared to the $951.72 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.9% year over year.

  • Product Sales- Vectibix- Total

    : $270 million compared to the $254.10 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.

  • Product Sales- Repatha- Total

    : $532 million compared to the $531.24 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.5% year over year.
Shares of Amgen have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

