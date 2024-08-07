We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $8.91, demonstrating a -0.89% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.76%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.03%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 26.73% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.74%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sigma Lithium Corporation in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 15, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.13, signifying a 140.63% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.41 per share and a revenue of $263.47 million, indicating changes of +257.69% and +95.82%, respectively, from the former year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Sigma Lithium Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.41% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Sigma Lithium Corporation holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Sigma Lithium Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.2. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.66.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.