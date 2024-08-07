Back to top

Grocery Outlet (GO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO - Free Report) reported $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.7%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Grocery Outlet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales growth

    : 2.9% versus 3.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Total Store

    : 524 versus 511 estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Number of new stores

    : 11 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.
View all Key Company Metrics for Grocery Outlet here>>>

Shares of Grocery Outlet have returned -15.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

