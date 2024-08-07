Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Exelixis (EXEL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Exelixis (EXEL - Free Report) reported $637.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 35.6%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +36.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $468.21 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was +127.03%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Exelixis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net product

    : $437.58 million versus $417.74 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.

  • Revenues- Net product- CABOMETYX

    : $433.34 million versus $411.70 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.

  • Revenues- Net product- COMETRIQ

    : $4.24 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.3%.

  • Revenues- License

    : $194.99 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $45.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +269.7%.

  • Revenues- Collaboration services

    : $4.61 million versus $5.54 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.2% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Exelixis here>>>

Shares of Exelixis have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise