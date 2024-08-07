Back to top

Redfin (RDFN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Redfin (RDFN - Free Report) reported $295.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. EPS of -$0.23 for the same period compares to -$0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $291.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.27, the EPS surprise was +14.81%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Redfin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Real estate services transactions - Total

    : 17.57 million versus 16.98 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Average number of lead agents

    : 1,719 versus 1,636 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Real estate services transactions - Partner

    : 3.4 million compared to the 3.53 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Real estate services revenue per transaction - Aggregate

    : $10.67 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.79 million.

  • Monthly average visitors

    : 51.62 million compared to the 54.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Real estate services revenue per transaction - Partner

    : $2.86 million compared to the $2.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Real estate services

    : $187.57 million versus $183.73 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.

  • Revenue- Rentals

    : $50.93 million compared to the $50.80 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.

  • Revenue- Partner revenue

    : $9.71 million versus $8.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Brokerage revenue

    : $177.86 million versus $174.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Other

    : $16.53 million versus $15.97 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.5% change.

  • Revenue- Mortgage

    : $40.18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.11 million.
Shares of Redfin have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

