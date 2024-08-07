Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST - Free Report) reported revenue of $20.1 million, up 51.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.03, compared to -$0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.62 million, representing a surprise of +59.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +72.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.11.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aquestive Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Manufacture and supply revenue

    : $8.12 million compared to the $11.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.2% year over year.

  • Revenues- License and royalty revenue

    : $11.22 million compared to the $1.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +657.6% year over year.

  • Revenues- Co-development and research fees

    : $0.76 million versus $0.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +509.7% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Aquestive Therapeutics here>>>

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics have returned +37.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise