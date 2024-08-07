Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Agilon (AGL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Agilon Health (AGL - Free Report) reported $1.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 29%. EPS of -$0.07 for the same period compares to -$0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 billion, representing a surprise of -4.85%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Agilon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Medicare Advantage membership

    : 507,000 compared to the 518,743 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues- Medical services

    : $1.48 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29%.

  • Revenues- Other operating

    : $3.18 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Agilon here>>>

Shares of Agilon have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Agilon Health, Inc. (AGL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise