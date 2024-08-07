Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Masimo (MASI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Masimo (MASI - Free Report) reported $496.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $495.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was +11.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Masimo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Non-healthcare

    : $152.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $159.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.5%.

  • Revenue- Healthcare

    : $343.90 million versus $334.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.3% change.

  • Gross Profit- Non-healthcare

    : $54 million compared to the $47.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Gross Profit- Healthcare

    : $214.90 million versus $208.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Masimo here>>>

Shares of Masimo have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Masimo Corporation (MASI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise