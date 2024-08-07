Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Traeger (COOK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Traeger (COOK - Free Report) reported $168.47 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $167.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Traeger performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Grills

    : $95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $84.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.

  • Net sales- Consumables

    : $33.80 million compared to the $36.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.

  • Net sales- Accessories

    : $39.70 million compared to the $45.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.7% year over year.
Shares of Traeger have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

