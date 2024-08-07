We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Mosaic (MOS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) reported $2.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 17%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $1.04 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93 billion, representing a surprise of -3.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -20.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Mosaic performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Potash - Average finished product selling price (destination): $283 compared to the $269.12 average estimate based on four analysts.
Phosphates - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product: 1,696 KTon versus 1,724.33 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.
Potash - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product: 2,346 KTon versus 2,308.09 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.
Mosaic Fertilizantes - Sales volumes - Total Finished Product: 2,196 KTon versus 2,406.5 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.
Phosphates - Realized costs - Blended rock: 86 $/Ton compared to the 78 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.
Phosphates - Realized costs - Sulfur: 138 $/Ton compared to the 122.56 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.
Mosaic Fertilizantes - Average finished product selling price (destination): $478 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $553.51.
Phosphates - Realized costs - Ammonia: 424 $/Ton compared to the 365.14 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.
Net sales- Phosphates: $1.18 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%.
Net sales- Mosaic Fertilizantes: $1.05 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.1% change.
Net sales- Corporate and Other: -$75 million versus -$134.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -52.8% change.
Net sales- Potash: $663 million versus $621.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.9% change.
Shares of Mosaic have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.