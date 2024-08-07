Back to top

Outfront Media (OUT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Outfront Media (OUT - Free Report) reported revenue of $477.3 million, up 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to -$2.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $482.1 million, representing a surprise of -1.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Outfront Media performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Billboard Revenues- U.S. Media

    : $360.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $361.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

  • Organic Transit and other Revenues- U.S. Media

    : $100.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $96.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.

  • Organic Total revenues- U.S. Media

    : $460.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $458.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.

  • Organic Total revenues- Other

    : $16.40 million versus $24.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.4% change.

  • Organic Transit and other Revenues- Other

    : $3.20 million versus $5.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -50% change.

  • Organic Billboard Revenues- Other

    : $13.20 million compared to the $18.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32% year over year.

  • Revenues- Billboard

    : $373.40 million compared to the $382.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.

  • Revenues- Transit and other

    : $103.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $101.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

    : $1.01 versus $0.30 estimated by five analysts on average.

  • U.S. Media- Adjusted OIBDA

    : $140.50 million versus $133.29 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Other- Adjusted OIBDA

    : $1.60 million versus $5.67 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Corporate- Adjusted OIBDA

    : -$16.10 million versus -$13.80 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Outfront Media have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

