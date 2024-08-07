Outfront Media (OUT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Outfront Media (
OUT Quick Quote OUT - Free Report) reported revenue of $477.3 million, up 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to -$2.92 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $482.1 million, representing a surprise of -1.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Outfront Media performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Organic Billboard Revenues- U.S. Media: $360.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $361.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%. Organic Transit and other Revenues- U.S. Media: $100.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $96.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%. Organic Total revenues- U.S. Media: $460.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $458.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%. Organic Total revenues- Other: $16.40 million versus $24.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.4% change. Organic Transit and other Revenues- Other: $3.20 million versus $5.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -50% change. Organic Billboard Revenues- Other: $13.20 million compared to the $18.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32% year over year. Revenues- Billboard: $373.40 million compared to the $382.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year. Revenues- Transit and other: $103.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $101.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%. Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.01 versus $0.30 estimated by five analysts on average. U.S. Media- Adjusted OIBDA: $140.50 million versus $133.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Other- Adjusted OIBDA: $1.60 million versus $5.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Corporate- Adjusted OIBDA: -$16.10 million versus -$13.80 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Outfront Media have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Organic Billboard Revenues- U.S. Media: $360.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $361.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
Organic Transit and other Revenues- U.S. Media: $100.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $96.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
Organic Total revenues- U.S. Media: $460.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $458.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
Organic Total revenues- Other: $16.40 million versus $24.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.4% change.
Organic Transit and other Revenues- Other: $3.20 million versus $5.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -50% change.
Organic Billboard Revenues- Other: $13.20 million compared to the $18.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32% year over year.
Revenues- Billboard: $373.40 million compared to the $382.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.
Revenues- Transit and other: $103.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $101.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $1.01 versus $0.30 estimated by five analysts on average.
U.S. Media- Adjusted OIBDA: $140.50 million versus $133.29 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Other- Adjusted OIBDA: $1.60 million versus $5.67 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Corporate- Adjusted OIBDA: -$16.10 million versus -$13.80 million estimated by three analysts on average.
