Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About IAC (IAC) Q2 Earnings

IAC Quick Quote IAC - Free Report) reported $949.53 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.6%. EPS of $0.01 for the same period compares to -$0.76 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $938.59 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.32, the EPS surprise was +103.13%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how IAC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of IAC have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Revenue- Dotdash Meredith: $425.20 million versus $422 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.
Revenue- Angi Inc: $315.10 million compared to the $301.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16% year over year.
Revenue- Search: $101.80 million compared to the $110.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -42.5% year over year.
Revenue- Emerging & Other: $107.50 million versus $101.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.3% change.
Revenue- Dotdash Meredith- Print Revenue: $191.70 million versus $188.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.3% change.
Revenue- Dotdash Meredith- Digital Revenue: $238.10 million compared to the $236.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.
Revenue- Search- Desktop: $17.50 million versus $18.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.2% change.
Revenue- Search- Ask Media Group: $84.30 million compared to the $121.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.4% year over year.
Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$0.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$0.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -95.8%.
Adjusted EBITDA- Angi Inc: $42.20 million compared to the $32.60 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Adjusted EBITDA- Dotdash Meredith: $66.40 million compared to the $56.94 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$22.20 million versus -$23.58 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of IAC have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.