Compared to Estimates, Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI - Free Report) reported revenue of $51.76 million, down 17.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to -$0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $57.08 million, representing a surprise of -9.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Apollo Commerical Finance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Income- Interest income from commercial mortgage loans

    : $179.39 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $181.74 million.

  • Net Interest Income- Interest income from subordinate loans and other lending assets

    : $0.84 million versus $0.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue from real estate owned operations

    : $29.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27 million.
Shares of Apollo Commerical Finance have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

