ON24 (ONTF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, ON24 (ONTF - Free Report) reported revenue of $37.35 million, down 11.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.31 million, representing a surprise of +2.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +200.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ON24 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR)

    : $133.70 million versus $131.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Professional services

    : $3.20 million compared to the $3.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.6% year over year.

  • Revenue- Subscription and other platform

    : $34.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.9%.
Shares of ON24 have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

