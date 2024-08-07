Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Service Properties (SVC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Service Properties (SVC - Free Report) reported revenue of $512.95 million, up 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $509.33 million, representing a surprise of +0.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Service Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Hotel operating revenues

    : $412.49 million versus $408.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2% change.

  • Revenues- Rental income

    : $100.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

    : -$0.45 compared to the -$0.08 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Service Properties have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

