We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Ballard (BLDP) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Ballard Power Systems (BLDP - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 30% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $18.61 million, increasing 21.6% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Ballard metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Fuel Cell Products & Services- Heavy-Duty Mobility' will likely reach $13.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +63% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Fuel Cell Products & Services- Emerging and Other Markets' reaching $1.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of -61.8% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Fuel Cell Products & Services- Stationary' stands at $3.33 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ballard here>>>
Over the past month, Ballard shares have recorded returns of -18.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BLDP will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>