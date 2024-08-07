Back to top

Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Wix.com (WIX - Free Report) reported revenue of $435.75 million, up 11.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.67, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $433.61 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32, the EPS surprise was +26.52%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wix.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Bookings

    : $458.40 million versus $443.85 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

  • Creative Subscriptions ARR

    : $1.28 billion compared to the $1.26 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Total Bookings - Business Solutions

    : $129.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $125.13 million.

  • Total Bookings - Creative Subscription

    : $328.97 million compared to the $314.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenues- Business Solutions

    : $123.62 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $120.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.2%.

  • Revenues- Creative Subscription

    : $312.13 million versus $313.18 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.

  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Business Solutions

    : $36.65 million versus $35.58 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

  • Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Creative Subscriptions

    : $261.61 million compared to the $261.07 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
Shares of Wix.com have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

