Back to top

Image: Bigstock

MannKind (MNKD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, MannKind (MNKD - Free Report) reported revenue of $72.39 million, up 48.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62.8 million, representing a surprise of +15.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +400.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MannKind performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Royalties- collaborations

    : $25.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.3%.

  • Revenues- Revenue- collaborations and services

    : $26.01 million versus $19.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +132% change.

  • Revenues- Net revenue- commercial product sales

    : $20.78 million versus $20.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for MannKind here>>>

Shares of MannKind have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MannKind Corporation (MNKD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise