Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sunstone Hotel (SHO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO - Free Report) reported revenue of $247.48 million, down 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $255.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was +3.70%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sunstone Hotel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable ADR

    : $322.60 compared to the $327.18 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Comparable Occupancy

    : 72.1% versus 74.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Number of Hotels

    : 15 compared to the 15 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Number of Rooms

    : 7,255 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6,991.

  • Comparable RevPAR

    : $232.59 versus $243.56 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Room

    : $151.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $157.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.8%.

  • Revenues- Other operating

    : $24.82 million compared to the $21.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.

  • Revenues- Food and beverage

    : $71.37 million versus $71.03 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.5% change.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

    : $0.11 compared to the $0.10 average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sunstone Hotel here>>>

Shares of Sunstone Hotel have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise