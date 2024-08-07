Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Dine Brands (DIN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Dine Brands (DIN - Free Report) reported $206.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $1.71 for the same period compares to $1.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $210.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.65, the EPS surprise was +3.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dine Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of restaurants - Total

    : 3,434 compared to the 3,465 average estimate based on five analysts.

  • IHOP Restaurant - System-wide - Domestic same - restaurant sales percentage change

    : -1.4% versus 0.6% estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Number of restaurants - Applebee's restaurants

    : 1,625 compared to the 1,627 average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Number of restaurants - Total - IHOP restaurants

    : 1,809 compared to the 1,812 average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Applebee?s Restaurant- System-wide - Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change

    : -1.8% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Global Effective Restaurants - Area License - IHOP Corp

    : 156 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 156.

  • Franchise revenues

    : $176.50 million versus $180.40 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.8% change.

  • Rental revenues

    : $29.01 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $29.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

  • Financing revenues

    : $0.46 million versus $0.55 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.6% change.

  • Company restaurant sales

    : $0.30 million compared to the $0.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -36.9% year over year.

  • Franchise revenues- Advertising revenue

    : $74.52 million versus $77.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change.

  • Franchise revenues- Royalties, franchise fees and other

    : $101.98 million compared to the $102.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
Shares of Dine Brands have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

