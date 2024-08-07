Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Aug 7, 2024

  • Lumen Technologies, Inc. ((LUMN - Free Report) ) shares jumped 93.1% after the company announced that It has secured $5 billion in new business, driven by increased demand for connectivity fueled by advancements in artificial intelligence.
  • Caterpillar Inc. ((CAT - Free Report) ) shares rose 3% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $5.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.53 per share.
  • Marathon Petroleum Corporation ((MPC - Free Report) ) shares surged 5.5% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $4.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.04 per share.
  • Shares of Duke Energy Corporation ((DUK - Free Report) ) rose 1.7% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.18 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 per share.

