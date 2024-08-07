Ralph Lauren (RL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Ralph Lauren (
RL Quick Quote RL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.51 billion, up 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.70, compared to $2.34 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 billion, representing a surprise of +1.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.45.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Ralph Lauren performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Geographic Net revenues- Europe: $479.10 million compared to the $450.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year. Geographic Net revenues- Asia: $390.90 million versus $384.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change. Geographic Net revenues- Other- Licensing: $34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $34.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%. Geographic Net revenues- North America: $608.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $621.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%. Geographic Net revenues- Asia- Wholesale: $20.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.9%. Geographic Net revenues- Europe- Wholesale: $234 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $213.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%. Geographic Net revenues- Europe- Retail: $245.10 million compared to the $242.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year. Geographic Net revenues- North America- Wholesale: $191.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $206.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.2%. Geographic Net revenues- North America- Retail: $416.70 million compared to the $418.47 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year. Net revenues- Licensing: $34 million compared to the $32.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year. Net revenues- Retail: $1.03 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%. Net revenues- Wholesale: $445.60 million versus $440.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Ralph Lauren here>>>
Shares of Ralph Lauren have returned -8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Ralph Lauren (RL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2024, Ralph Lauren (RL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.51 billion, up 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.70, compared to $2.34 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 billion, representing a surprise of +1.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.45.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Ralph Lauren performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Ralph Lauren here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Geographic Net revenues- Europe: $479.10 million compared to the $450.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.
Geographic Net revenues- Asia: $390.90 million versus $384.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
Geographic Net revenues- Other- Licensing: $34 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $34.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%.
Geographic Net revenues- North America: $608.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $621.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.7%.
Geographic Net revenues- Asia- Wholesale: $20.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.9%.
Geographic Net revenues- Europe- Wholesale: $234 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $213.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
Geographic Net revenues- Europe- Retail: $245.10 million compared to the $242.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.
Geographic Net revenues- North America- Wholesale: $191.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $206.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.2%.
Geographic Net revenues- North America- Retail: $416.70 million compared to the $418.47 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.
Net revenues- Licensing: $34 million compared to the $32.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.6% year over year.
Net revenues- Retail: $1.03 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.
Net revenues- Wholesale: $445.60 million versus $440.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.2% change.
Shares of Ralph Lauren have returned -8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.