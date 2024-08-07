Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss

Beam Therapeutics Inc. ( BEAM Quick Quote BEAM - Free Report) incurred a loss of $1.11 per share in the second quarter of 2024, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.13. The company had recorded a loss of $1.08 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Total revenues, comprising license and collaboration revenues, came in at $11.7 million in the second quarter compared with $20.1 million reported in the year-ago period. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14 million.
Quarter in Detail
Research and development expenses were $87 million in the second quarter, down almost 10.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
General and administrative expenses totaled $29.6 million, increasing around 19.8% year over year.
As of Jun 30, 2024, BEAM had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $1.2 billion compared with $1.1 billion as of Mar 31, 2024.
Shares of BEAM have lost 6.2% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry's 4.3% decline.
The company is developing its leading ex-vivo genome-editing candidate, BEAM-101, in the phase I/II BEACON study for the treatment of adult patients with sickle cell disease (SCD).
To date, more than 20 patients have been enrolled in the BEACON study on BEAM-101 for the treatment of SCD. Data from multiple patients in the study is expected to be presented at a scientific conference later in the second half of 2024.
BEAM is also expanding its genetic disease pipeline by developing BEAM-301 and BEAM-302.
In June 2024, the company dosed the first patient in a phase I/II study to evaluate BEAM-302 for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Initial clinical data from the study is expected in 2025.
Meanwhile, the FDA has cleared the investigational new drug (IND) application for BEAM-301, an investigational in vivo base editing medicine, for treating glycogen storage disease Type Ia (GSDIa). BEAM is planning to initiate a phase I/II study on BEAM-301 for the treatment of GSDIa in the United States in early 2025.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Beam Therapeutics currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are
Exact Sciences Corporation ( EXAS Quick Quote EXAS - Free Report) , Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. ( FULC Quick Quote FULC - Free Report) and Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. ( TRDA Quick Quote TRDA - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Exact Sciences’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from $1.09 to $1.04. Loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from 21 cents to 11 cents. Year to date, shares of EXAS have increased 24.3%.
EXAS’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters while meeting the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 56.19%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from $1.24 to 48 cents. Loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from $1.71 to $1.51. Year to date, shares of FULC have increased 31.4%.
FULC’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 393.18%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ 2024 loss per share have narrowed from 14 cents to 13 cents. Loss per share estimates for 2025 have narrowed from $3.44 to $3.21. Year to date, shares of TRDA have lost 2.7%.
TRDA’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters while meeting the same on the remaining two occasions, the average surprise being 42.18%.
