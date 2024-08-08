Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT - Free Report) reported revenue of $362.93 million, up 38.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to -$0.27 in the year-ago quarter.


