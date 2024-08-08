Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Corpay (CPAY) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Corpay (CPAY - Free Report) reported revenue of $975.71 million, up 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.55, compared to $4.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $971.66 million, representing a surprise of +0.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Corpay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Lodging Payments - Room nights

    : 8.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.54 million.

  • Spend volume - Corporate Payments

    : 42.88 million compared to the 37.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Revenues, net per room night - Lodging Payments

    : $13.99 compared to the $15.13 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Revenues, net per transaction- Vehicle Payments

    : $2.46 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.24.

  • Revenue, net per spend - Corporate Payments

    : $0.67 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.73.

  • Other - Revenues, net per transaction

    : $0.16 versus $0.19 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Other - Transactions

    : 349.3 million versus 330.3 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Corporate Payments

    : $288.48 million versus $277.09 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.8% change.

  • Revenues- Vehicle Payments

    : $510.28 million compared to the $503.64 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Revenues- Lodging Payments

    : $122.38 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $127.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%.

  • Revenues- Other Payments

    : $54.58 million compared to the $63.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year.

  • Operating income- Corporate Payments

    : $120.56 million versus $113.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Corpay here>>>

Shares of Corpay have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise