Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH - Free Report) reported $63.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31, the EPS surprise was +9.68%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Armada Hoffler Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rental revenues

    : $63.27 million versus $61.70 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.

  • General contracting and real estate services revenues

    : $116.84 million versus $116.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.9% change.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

    : $0 compared to the $0.08 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

