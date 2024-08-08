Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Pan American Silver (PAAS - Free Report) reported $686.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $682.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was -26.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pan American Silver performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Ounces Produce - Gold (Silver and Gold Production)

    : 220.4 Koz versus 229.41 Koz estimated by eight analysts on average.

  • AISC per ounce - Timmins Operation

    : $1,999 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1,937.46.

  • Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Gold

    : 0.5 Koz versus 0.53 Koz estimated by eight analysts on average.

  • Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Silver

    : 835 Koz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1,191.29 Koz.

  • Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver

    : 829 Koz compared to the 937.4 Koz average estimate based on eight analysts.

  • Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver

    : 774 Koz compared to the 743.92 Koz average estimate based on eight analysts.

  • Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver

    : 440 Koz versus 524.42 Koz estimated by eight analysts on average.

  • Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Gold

    : 18.1 Koz versus 18.27 Koz estimated by eight analysts on average.

  • Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production)

    : 4,567 Koz versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 5,339.35 Koz.

  • AISC per ounce - La Arena Operation

    : $1,645 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1,621.56.

  • AISC per ounce - Shahuindo Operation

    : $1,435 versus $1,659.46 estimated by eight analysts on average.

  • AISC per ounce - Dolores Operation

    : $2,496 versus $1,403.79 estimated by eight analysts on average.
Shares of Pan American Silver have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

