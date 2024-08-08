Back to top

AppLovin (APP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

AppLovin (APP - Free Report) reported $1.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 44%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was +15.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AppLovin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Software Platform

    : $711.02 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $690.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +75.1%.

  • Revenue- Apps

    : $369.10 million compared to the $372.63 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.

  • Revenue- In-App Purchase

    : $250.57 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $252.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

  • Revenue- In-App Advertising

    : $118.53 million compared to the $118.97 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.

  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Apps

    : $80.71 million versus $64.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Software Platform

    : $520.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $507.34 million.
Shares of AppLovin have returned -18.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

